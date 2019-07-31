Betty Louise Hoke, age 93 of York, PA, died peacefully on July 30th surrounded by the love of family at her beloved home at Country Meadows in Lancaster, PA, and under the loving care of Grane Hospice.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Donald G. Hoke and parents Harry and Rachel Swartz.
She is survived by daughters, Joan (Hoke) Sill & her husband Frank, Katherine (Hoke) Martin & her husband Darrell, grandchildren Cody and Nicole Martin, her sister Jean Waltersdorf , niece Candice (Waltersdorf) Workinger , nephews Andrew Waltersdorf and Brian Waltersdorf and their families.
A lifelong resident of York, she was a 1943 graduate of William Penn High School. Betty was a homemaker who helped her husband in his business after their children were raised.
Betty spent a lifetime in service to others, volunteering for York Hospital Auxiliary, American Cancer Society, York Young Women's Club, Access York women's shelter and Jewish Family Services.
Her defining service achievement was when she founded Stitches of Love in 1999, an organization of women who knit sweaters, hats and scarves that are sent to orphanages around the world. Betty was proud to tell others that her inspiration was when her own grandchildren were adopted from Russia.
Stitches of Love members are made up of women from Luther Memorial Church and Temple Beth Israel in York and will stitch on in memory of Betty.
At the time of her death she was so proud that more than 27,000 knitted items are warming children in need, worldwide and locally.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Luther Memorial Church, 1907 Hollywood Drive, York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luther Memorial Church, 1907 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17402 or Grane Hospice, 3501 Concord Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com