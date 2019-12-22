Betty Lou Wenger, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Vaughn A. Wenger, Sr. with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 6, 2019. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Earl J. and Mabel Lowe Stoutzenberger. She was a receptionist for H & R Block; also worked as the night shift supervisor at Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing for 25 years; and Fox and Redner's Markets before her retirement. Betty Lou was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to Susquehanna Fish and Game, enjoyed reading James Patterson books, and her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her children: Lori A. Wenger (Life Partner: Robert Haldeman); Lisa R. (Marlin) Haldeman; Heidi J. (Greg) Nikolaus; Vaughn A. Wenger, Jr. (Companion: Anne Dohn). Fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Sisters: Harriet Lauver; and Patty Ann Witmer. Brother: William Stoutzenberger. She was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville ON MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 AT 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
