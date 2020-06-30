Betty Lou Weicksel

Betty Louise Whiteside Weicksel, age 96, formerly of Kirkwood, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. She was the widow of Robert E. Weicksel who died October 9, 2012. Betty was born in Lancaster, a daughter of the late J. Fred and Jean Ellen Schwinehart Whiteside.
Betty's working career was multifaceted, working as an office manager for Whiteside & Weicksel Feed Mill, dealing in antiques, working as a switchboard operator, real estate, and as a medical transcriptionist.
She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, Kirkwood, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Missionary Association President, and sang with the church choir. She was also a member and Past President of Farm women #15, the Colerain Grange, and was a 4-H Leader.
Her hobbies included reading, hand crafts, and music.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen A. (Charlene) Weicksel of Palmyra, Carl B. (Nancy) Weicksel of Quarryville; two grandchildren, Ann E. Lehman of Roanoke, VA and Andrew S. Weicksel of Princeton, NJ.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536. reynoldsandshivery.com.