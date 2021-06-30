Betty Lou Stewart, 71, of Lancaster passed away on June 18, 2021 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard Foultz and Pauline (Phillips) Helmick and wife of the late Donald C. Stewart who passed in 2007.
Betty was a CNA and a home health aide by trade but she was a caregiver by heart. "Aunt Betty" was the dedicated babysitter and spoiled all the kids in her family. She was an amazing cook and took pride in her home. Betty loved horror films, playing Nintendo, and butterflies, which were all over her house.
Betty was loud and told it like it is with very little filter, but with her feisty spirit came a zest for life. She always had a smile on her face and was there for you whenever you needed her.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Trinda Stewart, who was her pride and joy, a step mother, Ethel Foultz, 11 siblings, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large loving extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by 2 siblings and her beloved dog, Max.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9:00am at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or an animal charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com