Betty Lou Schneider, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 4th after a courageous battle against cancer. Betty, also known to her family most lovingly as Mima, was 80 years old and the heart and soul of her family. She was fiercely devoted to her 4 children and 8 grandchildren. When not behind the fine jewelry counter at Macy’s, a career she enjoyed very much for over 25 years, she could regularly be found at any number of sporting events, concerts, plays or dance recitals. She never missed an opportunity to show up for her family or let them know how much she loved them. She had an infectiously positive outlook on life and raised her family with an attitude that anything was possible with faith, trust and a little pixie dust (as well as hard work). Betty grew up on a farm in southern Lancaster County with her beloved parents Samuel Carrigan and Susan McFalls who preceded her in death, as well as her older sister Evelyn. Her father was her rock and was a fixture in the Schneider household right up until his death.
She is survived by her faithful husband of almost 57 years, Charles Schneider, Sr; her son Charles Jr. and his wife Karen; her daughter Susan Carrigan and her 3 sons Liam, Christian & Eamonn Irving; her daughter Kristen, husband Paul and their 2 sons Cole & Ethan Hoffman; her daughter Heather, husband Walton and their children Matthew, London and Ronin Porter; as well as several furry grand-babies that she adored. Betty was the center of her family and will be missed deeply.
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends at Clearfield Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, on Friday, January 14th at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, here is the link to Mom’s favorite charity, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Betty_Schneider.