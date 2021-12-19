Betty Lou (Nixdorf) Bitts, 87, of Salisbury, MD passed away on December 15, 2021. Born in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, on July 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Phoebe Nixdorf. She graduated from Manheim Township School District. She lived and worked in Lancaster County her entire life until 2001 when she moved to Cheyenne, WY. She fell in love with the rugged beauty and big skies of Cheyenne. She returned to the east coast in 2020, moving to Maryland to live with her daughter.
She is survived by her sons M. David and Phillip L. Miller, daughters Beth A. Kendrick wife of Rick, Faith E. Dempsey wife of Mark, and Joy L. Galvin wife of Dan; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph I. Bitts, sons John M. and Timothy J. Miller, daughter-in-law Jill M. Miller, and grandson J. Macon Kirtley.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Tuesday, December 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow the service. Any memorials can be made in Betty’s honor to her favorite charities: Urban Redemption Chicago, P.O. Box 803466, Chicago, IL 60680-3466; Village Missions, P. O. Box 197, Dallas, OR 97338; Samaritans Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
