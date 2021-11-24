Betty Lou “Muggs” Bledsoe, 83, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home. Born in Chestnut Level, she was the daughter of the late John and Pearl (Eshleman) O’Donnell. She was the loving wife of R.C. Bledsoe. They had just celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 17.
Muggs was a dedicated homemaker who loved being with her family. She enjoyed camping, quilting, canning, and gardening. She was a faithful member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, Muggs is survived by 5 children: John, husband of Gwen Bledsoe; Sherry Kay, wife of Roy Douts; Sandy, wife of Ken Tucker; Debra Bledsoe; Randi, wife of Tom Galbreath; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a sister, Sandra, wife of Richard Wissler.
A private family graveside service will take place in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chestnut Level Church Building Fund, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566, Wakefield Lions Club, 61 S. Little Britain Rd., Nottingham, PA 19362 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
