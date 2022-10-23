Betty Lou Longenecker, 91, of East Hempfield Township, and formerly of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; died peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Homestead Village, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Mae Hollinger Arnold. Lou was the loving wife of J. Donald Longenecker, and they observed their 69th wedding anniversary in July of this year.
She was a 1949 graduate of Manheim High School and continued her education graduating from the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1952. As a registered nurse, Lou was employed as an operating nurse at hospitals in Honolulu, Hawaii and Denver, Colorado before returning to Lancaster to work at several local medical practices. In her later years she was a clerk at Conestoga Auction Company, Manheim.
Lou was a devoted, faithful and long-term member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, the Lancaster Women's Club, and the Lancaster Ski Club. In 1981, Lou was honored by the Hempfield Community Ambulance Association for many years of dedicated volunteer work. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time at the family cabin at Lake Wynonah. Lou had a sincere engaging personality, and always wanted to help anyone in need. Lou loved gatherings. She brought love, laughter, and joy to her family and friends and cherished time spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Don, are two sons: Thomas C., husband of Jan Longenecker of Lancaster, and their children: Craig T. Longenecker, husband of Paige Boyer, Emily M. Longenecker, and Kathryn A. Longenecker, and son, Andrew M., husband of Donna Longenecker of Manheim, and their children: Jake M. Longenecker, and Joshua D. Longenecker. Preceding her in death is a granddaughter, Abigail L. Longenecker, and a sister, Dorothy Fissel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lou's funeral service from the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Lou's memory to: Abby's Foundation, P.O. Box 4692, Lancaster, PA 17604, or Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com