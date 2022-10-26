Funeral services for Betty Lou Longenecker will be at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Lou's memory to: Abby's Foundation, P.O. Box 4692, Lancaster, PA 17604, or Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com