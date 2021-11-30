Betty Lou (Landis) Shissler, 87, of New Holland, passed away on November 25, 2021 in her residence.
Born in Bareville, she was the daughter of the late Parke and Claudia Phoebe (Rife) Landis.
She was the loving wife of the late Jacob H. Shissler, Jr., with whom she married on January 26, 1952 and shared sixty-three loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on October 8, 2014.
She was employed as a custodian for Warrior Run School District. She was a member of the Travelers Protection Association of Lancaster, Post D Division. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children: Daniel L. Shissler of Lancaster, Jack C. husband of Nancy Shissler of Jacksonville, NC, Bert E. Shissler of Lancaster and Claudella (Shissler) Tripp of Lancaster, a daughter-in-law; Traci Shissler of Lancaster. She is also survived by grandchildren: Charles Morris, Parke Shissler, Kathleen (Pentz) Yellets, Brad Tupper and Ronald Pentz, Jr., nine great grandchildren and four great-great grandsons, a brother, a sister and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her son: Parke J. Shissler.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a viewing held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Groff High Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and also for one hour prior to the time of service on Saturday. Interment will be held in Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster.
