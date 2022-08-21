Betty Lou Johnson, age 80 of Willow Street, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late John E. Johnson who passed away on October 21, 2008. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Betty Farmer Shaub. She graduated from Penn Manor High School, Class of 1960. Betty was an active member of Colemanville United Methodist Church where she was a part of the Women's Association. She was also a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting. In her free time, she loved sewing, garage sales, doing jigsaw puzzles, going to the beach and the mountains, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty Lou will forever be remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, her willingness to serve, and taking care of numerous people over the years.
Surviving are 3 children: Kevin, husband of Kimberly Johnson of Holtwood, Melissa King of Mercer, PA, Michelle, wife of Jesse Henry of Willow Street, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Kirt Johnson, and 2 siblings, Nancy Patterson and Donald Shaub.
A celebration of life service will take place at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, on Saturday, August 27th at 11 a.m. Pastors Mike Sigman and Derrick Gutierrez will be officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a luncheon following the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Colemanville UM Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516 or Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, PA 17532. reynoldsandshivery.com