Betty Lou Houck, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Henrietta Joe Hershey.
A seamstress for decades in the Paradise, Lancaster County area, Betty was employed at QVC for the past 20 years where she worked in inventory control. She will be remembered as a generous and caring person, who enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling, especially to points out west with Branson, MO one of her favorites. She also was an avid Lancaster Barnstormers fan.
Betty is survived by two sons: Norman L. Houck, Pensacola, FL; Raymond E. Houck, Narvon; grand dog, "Mack"; sisters, Nancy E. wife of Richard Grossman, Ronks and Raynea, wife of Jeffrey Whitehead, Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan F. Semple.
A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the banquet room of the Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions to the Lancaster Literacy Council or to the Humane league of Lancaster County.
The family is being served by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
