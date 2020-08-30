Betty Lou Fisher Resh, 95, of Columbia passed away on August 29th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Eugene and Annie Bard Fisher and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Betty was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1941. She worked for many years in the cafeteria at Park Elementary before retiring from Magic Years Day Care. Betty enjoyed visiting the casino and loved breakfast at Hinkle's Pharmacy. She adored her family and treasured spending time with them at family get-togethers.
Betty leaves behind her children, Gordy, husband of Tina Resh of Columbia, Rick, husband of Kim Resh of Mechanicsburg, Holly Resh of Columbia; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31st, 2020 where Betty will be laid to rest at by her late husband, Gordon, at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville