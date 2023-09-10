Betty Lou "Betsy" Wiker, 89, of Ronks passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was the widow of the late Robert E. Wiker, who passed away in 2001. Betsy was the youngest daughter of the late Walter G. Himmelreich and Jenny (Weber) Himmelreich.
Betsy lived in Lancaster County most of her life. She was a 1951 graduate of West Lampeter High School. She went on to be a faithful wife and mother and is survived by three of her five children Robert A. (Dawn) Wiker, Sharon Wiker-Schuler and Denisa (Gary) Snyder all of Ronks. She is also survived by her brother George Himmelreich of Millersburg and her sister Rose Gerlach of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by two sons Douglas and Thomas, a sister Mollie Weaver, and a brother David Himmelreich. Betsy had thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She worked most of her life on the family produce farm, The Old Homestead Farm in Ronks, along with tending the family's market stand in the Lancaster County Farmer's Market in Wayne, PA, east of Philadelphia.
Betsy was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster, often putting her piano playing skills to good use there, where many life-long friendships were also made. Later in life she took over her mother's custom cookie business, spending countless hours baking and decorating exquisite holiday creations.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA, on Monday afternoon, September 18. Visiting with the family will begin at 5:00 and the service will begin at 6:00, with snacks being served after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betsy's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or through their link: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/
