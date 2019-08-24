Betty Lenig, 96, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Selinsgrove, PA she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bess Marie (Kocher) Ludwig, and the loving wife of the late Donald E. Lenig with whom she shared 74 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.
Betty was a mother and homemaker and when her children were young, she was an active member and president of the PTA. She was a longtime Girl Scout leader in Harrisburg and Lancaster leading her scouts to girl scouts camp, elder homes, community hospitals, and traveling to New York City, Mexico's "Our Cabana" and Bermuda. She supported Little League Baseball and Boy Scouts.
Mrs. Lenig was a dedicated volunteer at LGH for 52 years giving over 20,000 hours of her time. During her time at the hospital she served in the gift shop and held different positions with the Ladies auxiliary of the hospital. She was a familiar face throughout the hospital serving many departments at the hospital and campus.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Betty was an avid skier, skiing over 72 different ski areas, she was a member and past president of the Lancaster ski club. Betty and Don loved to travel and visited 43 different countries. Their favorite vacation spot was Alaska which they visited many times. Betty enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and was a loyal fan of the Penn State football team.
Surviving are her children, Darlene Cover, wife of Robert of Harrisburg, and Alan Lenig, husband of Mallory of Muncie, IN; 4 grandchildren, Tracey, Matthew, Denise, and Lory; 8 great-grandchildren, Grant, Grace, Gretta, Gwen, Greer, Glory, Willem and Meredith; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Connor, Henry, Lincoln, Mason and her sisters, Jeanne Weber of Middleburg, PA and Mary Catharine "Teena" Keiser of Milton, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Pastor John Jewers officiating. Inurnment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Saturday. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com