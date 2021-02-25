Betty L. Yinger, 96, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her daughter's home in Newburg, Pennsylvania. Born June 28, 1924, in Lewisberry, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Elsie Myers Mummert. She graduated from Lewisberry High School In 1940 and from New Cumberland High School in 1941 and then attended Thompson Business School in Harrisburg.
Betty was the loving wife of the late Richard (Dick) E. Yinger. They met at Rainbow Roller Rink in Mechanicsburg and were married on June 23, 1943, while Dick was on a one week leave from the army. She lived on their farm in York Haven for 61 years, and spent winters at "Snowbird Haven" in Lake Wales, Florida. For many years, she and Dick operated their farm and had a stand at the West Shore Farmer's Market. Betty also worked for the American News Company in Harrisburg and Hollidaysburg, as a riveter for Sylvania Electric during WWII, and then for Maple Press and the York Mail Service.
Betty was a faithful, life-long member of the Lewisberry United Methodist Church where she participated in the Women's Circle, and she was a member of Valley Grange 1360 for 60 years. For 40 years, you could also find her serving up delicious Grange milkshakes at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. In addition, Betty volunteered at the Annie E. Sterline Library in Lewisberry. After the passing of her husband, Betty resided at Bethany Towers in Mechanicsburg for 14 years. She enjoyed managing the library and participating in many activities, including the Calendar Girls, many evenings of board and card games, the Christmas Bazaar, and the June Flea Market. At age 84 she appeared as an extra in the movie, "Another Harvest Moon," with Ernest Borgnine, Piper Laurie, Anne Meara and Doris Roberts. At 88 she realized her "lifelong dream to see the River Thames" and took a trip to England. Recently, she resided with her daughter, Susan, in Newburg, where she was able to enjoy visits with family and friends.
Betty was an avid reader, lover of poetry, gardener, word puzzle solver, and a faithful friend to all who were lucky to be part of her circle of life. Her positive attitude was evident in one of her favorite statements, "Every day count your many blessings!"
Betty was a caring, supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her three children: Kathy Bower (Bill), Barry Yinger, and Susan Dietrich; her grandchildren: Douglas Bower (Laura), Phillip Bower (Carrie), Melanie Dietrich Cochran (Mark), Emily Dietrich (Claude Knuckles), Ian Dietrich (Michael Spencer), and Tristan Dietrich (Gabrielle); and her great-grandchildren: Caleb, Tommy, Finn, Cormac, Madelyn, Isabella, and Marley.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her five siblings, Pearl Bonner, Arletta Emminger, Alice Frank, Lewis Mummert, Jr., and Wilson Mummert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewisberry United Methodist Church, 309 Market Street, Lewisberry, PA 17339. Services will be private with interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.