Betty L. Woods, age 64 of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the fiance of Joseph McMellen of New Providence. Born in Orville, OH, she was the daughter of Eleanor Snyder Reed of Medina, OH, and the late Ottis Eller. She worked at The Buck in Quarryville doing iron casting. In her free time, Betty loved playing the banjo and doing all sorts of crafts including sewing, crocheting, quilting, jewelry, and diamond painting.
Surviving besides her fianc are 3 daughters: Chrystal, wife of Edward Grimmer of Greentown, PA, Mary L. Williams of Jessup, PA, and Rebecca Allwein, fiance of Paul Rosengrant of Hamlin, PA, 8 grandchildren: Patrick, Brittany, Julieann, Kyle, Kevin, Eve, Alex, and Brandon, 3 great grandchildren, and a sister: Reba, wife of Kenneth McBride of Medina, OH. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, William and Charles Eller.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's honor to the Lancaster Cancer Center, 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. reynoldsandshivery.com