Betty L. Stuber, 81, of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 peacefully in her sleep.
Betty was a daughter of the late Paul F. and Mildred S. Stuber and was a member of Christ Ambassadors Church, Little Kutztown, PA
She is survived by her sister, Mary Wise, brother, Ray (Joyce) Stuber, daughter, Karen Lynn (Jody) Mease, 3 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Stuber, Jr., and Harold Stuber, and a great-granddaughter, Shelby Nicole.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 13 from 9-10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. at Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Rd., Stevens, PA 17578. Place of interment will be Mellinger’s Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to offset funeral expenses by contacting the family or the church.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
