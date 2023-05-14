Betty L. Singleton, 94, of Lancaster passed into the arms of our Lord on May 7, 2023. She was born to late parents Harry Graham and Martha (Slicer) Graham. Betty was a graduate of the 1948 class of Manheim Township, and a longtime member of the Long Memorial United Methodist Church.
Betty spent 26 years working in production at the Radio Corporation of America (RCA). She will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful lady who loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo with her fellow residents at Evergreen Estates. She was also fond of Penn State football, the Phillies, and Eagles. A creative spirit, she also enjoyed scrapbooking and adult coloring books.
Left to cherish Betty's memory include daughters Debi Frey and Diane (Frey) Hemperly wife of John Hemperly, granddaughter Abigail Hemperly, and brother Harry Graham. Along with her parents, Betty is proceeded in death by her husband Charles Singleton and her first husband Robert Frey.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Evergreen Estates, for the love and care they provide. She felt at home and loved the staff and so many of her fellow residents. Family would also like to extend thanks to Abbeyville Skilled Nursing, and Grane Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grane Hospice at granehospice.com or Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com