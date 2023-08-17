Manheim, PA Betty L. (Shellhamer) Miller, 95, of Manheim, PA and recently of Milford, MA passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Gerald G. Miller who died in 1984. She was born in Richland, PA in 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Lula Shellhamer. She graduated from Richland High School in 1945.
Betty worked many years in payroll and accounting for various companies in Manheim, PA and Cincinnati, OH. In 1973, she and her husband purchased and operated the Summy House Restaurant in Manheim.
She was an active and faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and the Women's Fellowship in Manheim, PA, and also attended the Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, MA. Betty served as the treasurer of the Nearly Nu Thrift Shop in Manheim for over twenty years, was a member of the Conrad Weiser Eastern Star Chapter # 449, and a charter member of the Manheim Lioness Club. Betty enjoyed playing cards and games, especially bridge, pinochle, and dominoes.
Betty is survived by three children, Sherry Alleman, Jerelyn "Lyn" Geib (Rodney), and Lance Miller (Candy); four grandchildren, Hodge Yohn (Monica), Garth Yohn, (Francesca), Carrie Hyams (John), and Tyler Smyth (Lynette); five great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Yohn, Madison DeManche-Yohn, Matthew Hyams, and Amari Smyth. She was also predeceased by her son, Dr. Kirk Miller, her granddaughter, Janine Yohn, her son-in-law, James Alleman, a sister Ferne Eberly, and a brother, Charles Shellhamer, Jr.
Her extended family includes Gary Alleman (Sue), Cindy Fittery, Lisa Conover, Lee Geib (Alison), Adrienne Matjasic (Jason), Matt Hess (Amy), Andy Hess (Cathy); Megan Speck (Jarred Miller), Nicole Yohn (Aaron), Cody Fittery (Danielle Brinser); Luke Blankenship; Aaron and Aidan Matjasic, LJ and Jake Hyams, Hayduke and Jude Hess, Hayden and Quade Hess, Allison, Aubrey, and Parker Miller, Connor and Haylee Yohn, and Charlie Brinser.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Nearly Nu Thrift Shop or St. Paul's United Church of Christ, both in Manheim, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held in Manheim, PA at a later date.