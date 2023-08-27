Betty L. Ressler August 13, 1935 August 16, 2023

Betty L. Ressler went peacefully to be with her Lord & Savior on Wednesday August 16, 2023, at Calvary Homes, Lancaster, PA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1935 in Mountville, PA to Christ & Mary Millhouse. Betty was the second sister in a family of three daughters. On February 24, 1957 Betty was united in marriage to Clair M. Ressler. They shared 54 years of marriage until Clair's passing on January 24, 2011.
Betty is survived by her four children: Brenda (Donald) Shank of Harrisonburg, VA, Steven (Dawn) Ressler of Lancaster, PA, Beth (Joseph) Farnish of Lancaster, PA, Beverly (Steven) Cox of Mountville, PA, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by one sister Carol (Larry) McDonald of Lewes, DE, and preceded in death by sister Christine (Donald) Funk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Central Manor Church, 387 Penn St. (RT 999), Washington Boro, PA. The family will receive friends and family from 11 AM to 1 PM.
A Celebration of Life will also be held at 6:30PMm, Monday, September 11, 2023, Creighton Chapel, Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory are suggested to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, or Compassus Hospice.
