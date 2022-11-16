Betty L. (Mudd) Pyle, age 96, of Chester County, formerly of Blair County, Delaware County, and Lancaster County, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 in Oxford, PA. Born May 2, 1926 in Cross Keys, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey B. and Catherine B. (Stiffler) Miller.
She was a graduate of Hollidaysburg High School, class of 1944. Betty retired from United Airlines in 1988 with 25 years of service, where she was a kitchen lead.
Betty was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she often volunteered in the kitchen. She was a member of The Independents Philadelphia United Airlines Retirees, a past member of several AARP groups, and an active member of the Senior Circle at Jennersville Hospital. Betty enjoyed camping for over 50 years and was a member of several camping groups. She also thoroughly enjoyed cooking, baking, and doing crafts.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, over 150 great-nieces and nephews, and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 38 years, William J. Mudd, her second husband of 26 years, Albert H. Pyle, eight brothers, Harvey (Roy), Milton, Robert, Kenneth, William, Donald, Melvin, and Norbert Miller, and seven sisters, Mary McCoy, Mabel Imler, Helen James, Dorothy Smith, Florence Haffley, and Martha and Viola, who both died at a young age.
Services will be private. Private interment will take place at Alto Reste Park, Altoona, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566.
