Betty L. (Laverty) Kandes, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Saturday, August 24, 1929, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. Laverty Sr. and Thelma N. (Bush) Laverty. She was married to Frank A. Kandes for over 35 years until his death on March 24, 1986.
Betty was the former owner/operator of Betty's Beauty Salon, Elizabethtown, several years ago before she started her government career with New Cumberland Army Depot where she worked for over 37 years retiring as a supervisor. She was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
Betty enjoyed playing cards with her dear friends, BINGO (especially at Masonic Village on Friday's), going to the casino, and watching her grandson, Patrick, play golf on the PGA Tour.
She is survived by two daughters: Darlene Monahan, of Elizabethtown and Jeannette Reed, married to Bill, of Martinez, GA. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Andrew Anderson, married to Hannah, of Marietta, Hannah Reed, of New Orleans, Patrick Reed, married to Justine, of Houston, TX; four great-grandchildren: Rhett Anderson, Wyatt Anderson, Windsor-Wells Reed, Barrett Reed and a brother, Samuel E. Laverty, Jr., of Harrisburg, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Elmer Monahan and a sister, June Burke.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you with appreciation and gratitude to the staff, aids and nurses on Roosevelt 2 at Masonic Village, who gave Betty excellent care for the past three years.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543, with Reverend Paul Hansen officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Masonic Village Hospice and mailed to Masonic Villages, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com