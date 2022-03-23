Betty L. Hornberger, 90, of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Akron, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Adamstown to the late Howard and Mary (Artz) Zerbe and was the wife of the late Lester J. Hornberger.
She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata.
Betty was a nurse's aide for Maple Farms before retiring. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and visiting her trailer in Sea Isle City, NJ. She cherished time spent with family and was an avid Phillies fan.
Betty is survived by two sons, David L., husband of Susan (Newcomer) Hornberger of Akron, Darryl S., husband of Kim (Antes) Hornberger of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Bryan, husband of Tanya (Baker) Hornberger, Heather Hornberger, Jeffrey Hornberger, companion of Gina Buehler, a great-grandson, Blake Hornberger and her sister, Phyllis Jones.
In addition to husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marlin Zerbe.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services 11:00 AM with Pastor Frank Rice officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.