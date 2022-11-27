Betty L. Henry

Betty L. "Mawsie" Henry, 92, of Wrightsville went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. She passed away peacefully at York Hospital surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late John R. Henry, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Born August 23, 1930 in Wrightsville, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. Fauth. She was one of 11 children.
Betty and John started and ran together Henry's Seafood for many years.
Betty attended Wrightsville High School. She was the oldest member of Washington Boro United Methodist Church. Betty dedicated her entire life to helping others. Family was everything to her. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Betty always loved and spoiled her dogs.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, Jean Hose of Columbia, Darlene and her husband, Dave Moreland of York, Nancy and her husband, Bill Kerlinger of Telford, PA, and Gail and her husband, Steve Stoppard of York; 10 grandchildren, Denise Hose, Matthew Hose, Paul Einsig, Carmen Mejia, Amanda Moses, Taylor Wright, Cassie Kerlinger, Cheyne Henry, Rachel Holtzinger, and Derrick Holtzinger; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Ronald, Rodney, and Jack Fauth. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan; grandson, Shawn Hose; 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with the spirit of Betty's willingness to always help people and her love for children, you may bring an unwrapped toy to the service to be donated to Toys for Tots.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com