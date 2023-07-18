Betty L. Groff, 83, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of the late Arvel and Edith (Lewis) Pennington. She was the loving wife of Jay E. Groff for 65 years.
Betty was a member of Mt. Eden Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting and volunteering at Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, New Hope Community Closet, and the Solanco Fair. Betty also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two daughters: Cynthia, wife of Dennis Eckman and Sandy, wife of Terry McGlothlin; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Barry Wright and siblings, Arvella, Geri, and John. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Wright, a grandson, T.J. McGlothlin, a great-grandson, Ethan Eckman, and a brother, Jimmy Pennington.
Betty's funeral service will take place at Mt. Eden Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Eden Lutheran Church at the above address. Memories can be shared at dewalds.com.