Betty L. Good, 92, formerly of Bowmansville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Faithful Living Personal Care Community (formerly Colonial Lodge) where she had resided for the past nine years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Warren R. Good, a World War II veteran, in 2009.
Born in Sporting Hill, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Louise (Felker) Zug.
She graduated from Manheim High School and then worked in a hosiery mill in Reading, as a fabric examiner at the former Frank Ix and Sons Silk Mill in New Holland, and also in the Brecknock Elementary School cafeteria.
Betty was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, movies and was known to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends. She also enjoyed playing Pinochle, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed many pets over the years including her favorite dog Bear. In more recent years, her electronic kitty, Jasper, provided her comfort.
Surviving are two daughters: Rita married to Stanley Brooks, Coatesville and Tracey married to Gary Bowman, Lancaster, five grandchildren: Jason, Shaun, Jessica, Tiffany, Meredith, and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Mary "Holly" Loose in 2018 and W. Terry Good in 2017.
Due to the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Peace United Church of Christ. Interment will be private in Center Union Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
