A memorial service for Betty L. Good, 92, widow of Warren R. Good, who died March 24, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E. Swartzville Rd., Denver with Pastor Betsy Bruaw officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Light refreshments will follow after the service. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Plant a tree in memory of Betty Good
A living tribute »
A living tribute »