Betty L. (Eshleman) Hersh, 96, of Lititz, passed away at Luther Acres on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Edna W. (Kreider) and Guy H. Eshleman. She was the loving wife to the late Paul D. "Red" Hersh.
Betty was a 1943 graduate of E. Hempfield High School. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Lancaster County Club for over 35 years. Betty enjoyed traveling, word searches, watching golf and dining out. She loved to garden and was an animal lover. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family. Her patience and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by daughter, Linda K. Carville of Lancaster; her grandchildren; Patricia Houser wife of Ted, Tina Ressler wife of Sean, Christopher Dallis, and Dana Carville fiancée of Cory Nolt; great-grandchildren: Wesley Carville and Mason Nolt and son-in-law, Mike Leary husband of Lisa. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon R. Leary; siblings: John and Lloyd Eshleman and Jean Musser.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601, Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
A special thank you to the Luther Acres Skilled Nursing Team for their compassion and excellent care. Also, a very special and sincere thank you to Mike and Lisa Leary for their time, dedication and loyalty over the years. Your kindness will forever be remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
