Betty L. Draper, 82, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Catonsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Thelma Marie Miller Bidinger and the wife of the late Raymond R. Draper with whom she celebrated 48 years of marriage in 2004.
She graduated from Kenwood High School, Class of 1955 and spent most of her working life at Teamsters Local Union and Foltz-Wessinger. Prior to moving to Peach Bottom in 1979, she lived in Baltimore for 22 years.
Betty was an active volunteer throughout her life. She worked with the Catholic Youth Organization and Children's Cancer Foundation in Baltimore. She served as treasurer for Wrightsdale Baptist Church and the Young Marines of Lancaster. She worked with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Wakefield Lions Club, and volunteered in the Solanco School District.
Betty loved to spend time with her family and her pets. She was an avid traveler and bowler. She enjoyed cooking and listening to music by Elvis and Neil Diamond. Betty was known for her strong faith and generosity.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. (Merle) Scheuing, Lancaster, PA, grandchildren: Kyle H. (Kathryn) Scheuing, Downingtown, PA, April (Keith) Roberts, Lancaster, PA, nieces: Lois Ann (Jim) McElwee and Kathy (Bruce) Clark and nephew, Neil Bidinger. She was preceded in death by two brothers: William and Floyd Bidinger and her great-granddaughter, Cadence Noelle Roberts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Betty's Life Celebration at Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Dr. John G. Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Please visit Betty's Memorial Page at: