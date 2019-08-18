Betty L. Charles, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. She was the loving wife of John "Mike" Charles, who passed away in 2018.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Martha Shaub Goodwin.
Betty graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and enjoyed reading, cooking, and traveling. She was an excellent homemaker and even until the end of her life always said she wanted to go back to her home.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Patrone (wife of Michael), and Cynthia Showers. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth L. Charles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr. Suite 101 Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
