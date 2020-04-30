On April 23, 2020 Betty L. Bell, of New Holland, passed from this life to spend eternity with her heavenly Father.
Betty was born in Elkview, PA and was the daughter of her late parents, Vernon and Elizabeth Brown.
She graduated from Marple Newtown High School in Newtown Square in 1953. She was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. She trusted the Lord as her Savior and had a strong faith throughout her life.
Surviving is her husband, Deane C. Bell; a daughter, Suzanne Bond Case (Dave) of Lansdale; two grandchildren, James and Dana Case; and a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Raymond Rambo of Bowmansville.
At Betty's request, there will be no viewing or memorial service. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Local arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
