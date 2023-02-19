Betty L. Albin, 83, of Landisville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Albin, sharing 51 years of marriage until his death in 2013. Born in Manheim, Betty was the daughter of the late C. Luther and Bertha Smith Miller and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Betty graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1958. She was employed as a secretary for the former Raymark Industries in Manheim and drove school bus for many years for the Hempfield School District while caring for her husband and family. She was an active and devoted member of St. James Lutheran Church, Columbia. The services that she provided to her St. James family and community are too many to count, but include being a Council member and teaching Sunday School.
Betty was a bowler in leagues at Leisure Lanes and enjoyed watching game shows, particularly Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, doing puzzles, rooting for the Phillies and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She liked to watch the birds that used her feeders and adored dogs that were part of her full and active life for so many years. She loved to bake. Betty enjoyed sharing homemade cookies, breads, and Easter eggs with family and friends. She also shared her love for others through greeting cards, visits, and providing transportation whenever needed.
Her family would like to extend special appreciation to the amazing staff of the ICU at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center for their care and compassion given to Betty during her last days.
Betty has joined her husband Charles and most of her large immediate family in heaven but is survived by and will be dearly missed by her children, David C. Albin; Kay L. wife of Dennis Smith; Beth M. wife of John Daugherty; two step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren, her brother Clair Miller, and many nieces and nephews. Her son Ronald W. Albin and 11 siblings preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 655 S. Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »