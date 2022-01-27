Betty Keller Ferruzza, 83, of East Hempfield Township, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 with her husband and sons at her bedside. She was the wife of David Ferruzza, to whom she was married for 60 years.
Betty, a daughter of the late Reverend Karl H. Keller and Mabel (Smith) Keller, was born in Nazareth, PA on March 21, 1938.
She graduated from Bangor High School in 1956, and holds degrees from Eastern Nazarene College, New England Conservatory of Music, Trinity College (London), and Lancaster Theological Seminary. A lifelong church-musician, she was a pianist, organist, and choir director in many churches, most notably at High Wycombe Air Station in England; Wollaston Church of the Nazarene, Quincy, MA; Vogelweh Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany; Long Memorial UMC, Neffsville; Christ Church UCC, Elizabethtown; Glossbrenner UMC, Mt. Joy; and Bethany UCC, Ephrata where she served from 1999 through 2017.
While living in England in the 1960s, she taught at Mill End Secondary School for Girls, High Wycombe. While living in Germany in the 1970s, she taught music and English at Ramstein Junior High School. While living in Quincy, MA, she taught music courses at her alma mater, Eastern Nazarene College.
In Colorado, Betty was President of Colorado Springs Music Teachers Association, and was an active participant in Colorado Springs Music Theater and The Colorado Springs Chorale. In Pennsylvania, she was President of Lancaster Music Teachers Association, and a Consultant at the Parish Resource Center.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son David John and his family (wife Mary, daughter Kathryn, son Timothy, son Matthew, and Matthew’s fiancée Brianna Mizak); and by son Joseph Stephen and his family (wife Regina, daughters Lucy Ann and Sophie Rose). Betty’s sisters are Nancyjean Frailey, Pataskala, OH; Delores Masleh, Ephrata, PA; and the late Joy Lasavage.
Betty possessed a “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” mentality: As a youngster raised in a family of meager means, she became all the more ambitious, powerfully strong-minded, and doggedly determined. Yet her love of family prevailed and inspired her to establish and endow, at Eastern Nazarene College, the Keller Family Ministry Scholarship, now in its third decade of providing financial assistance to deserving students.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 31st at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Forrest Collier will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Forks Church Cemetery, 1430 Church Lane Easton, PA 18040.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »