Betty K. Funk, 93, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was married to E. Curtis Funk for 65 years until his passing on August 21, 2017. Born November 7, 1929 in West Hempfield Twp., she was the daughter of the late Elmer S. Kreider and Esther (Minnich) Kreider.
Betty attended Mountville Elementary School. She was a member of Habecker Mennonite Church. She worked at Hamilton Watch, Oak Leaf Manor and volunteered for Columbia Reuzit. Betty served along with Curtis in 1-W Service in Philadelphia for two years. She was a faithful partner with her husband on their dairy farm. Most importantly she was a homemaker for their five children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was very hospitable, enjoyed sewing, gardening, flowers, reading, traveling and retreating at their cabin on Pine Creek.
She is survived by: Lois (James) Harnish of Washington Boro, Janice (Mark) Charles of Washington Boro, Jo Funk (Paul Schlitz, Jr.) of Baltimore, Janie (Leon) Horst of Ephrata and Jay Funk (Pamela Shearer) of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters; Dorothy Ruppert (William, deceased) of New Oxford, Arlene Kreider of Lititz and sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Funk of Lititz. Along with her husband she was predeceased by Esther & Daniel Landis, Edna & Jacob Ginder, Melvin & Anna Mary Kreider and Lester & Laura Mae Kreider.
The family is grateful for the excellent care given by Landis Homes and Hospice, For All Seasons.
Memorial Service: Landis Homes-West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m.
Interment: Habecker Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances may be made in memory of Betty to the Landis Homes Caring Fund.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097