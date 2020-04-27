Betty June Gray, 93, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Myrtle (Snyder) Starr. She was the loving wife of Joseph E. Gray with whom she shared 69 wonderful years of marriage.
Betty was a faithful member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a class of 1944 graduate of East Lampeter High School. Betty enjoyed fishing with her husband Joe. She was also an avid reader, reading three to four books a week. Betty had a creative side and loved to paint with watercolors, cross-stitch, knit, and sew. Betty also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen cooking traditional Pennsylvania Dutch meals or baking delicious cakes and pies. Her homemaking skills were recognized when she was named Mrs. Lancaster County in 1958 in the Mrs. America pageant competition.
She is survived by her husband Joseph E. Gray, of Lititz, her son Douglas Gray, husband of Jane, of Hummelstown, and five nieces. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Evelyn Newman and Jean Repp.
Services for Betty will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To check for service updates or to leave the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
