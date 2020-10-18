Betty Johnson

The Baltimore Orioles have lost their most loyal fan, Betty, after they yet again failed to make it to the playoffs. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty passed away peacefully at Ecumenical Assisted Living on the evening of October 12, 2020.
Born in Refton, PA, to the late Carl and Esther Gerhart, Betty graduated from Solanco High School.
Please join us in celebrating Betty's life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Zion Bible Church located at 1550 N. East Street, York, PA. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Suburban Memorial Gardens.
Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
