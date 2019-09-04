Betty Joan Dobler, 96, formerly of Lancaster County, PA, passed away on August 28, 2019 at Loftland Park Center, Seaford, DE. Born in Bristol, England, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Fream and Annie (Hopkins) Fream. Betty was preceded in death by four siblings in England.
Betty was the loving wife to the late Charles B. Dobler, who passed away July 31, 1987.
Betty spent most of her married life as a homemaker, and she loved taking care of her family. Her hobbies and interests were duck pin bowling, knitting and crocheting, listening to audio books and music, Penn State Football, animals and Nature TV documentaries, Senior Center bus trips, visits with her grand and great-grandchildren, and travel abroad to spend time with her British family.
Betty is survived by her children: Susan D. Hufford, wife of James, Pamela A. Lazio, wife of Charles, Karen Dobler-Groff, wife of Wyatt, and Michael C. Dobler, husband of Kyra; grandchildren: Matthew Groff, Kyle Groff, Kelsey Groff, Stephen Hufford, Conrad Dobler, Adrienne Monaco and Ian Miller; great-grandchildren: Benjamin Monaco, Abigail Monaco, Vera Miller, Oliva Groff and Everly Groff, and many family members in England.
Betty will remain in our hearts and be remembered often by family and friends for her appreciation and care for others, her spunky, independent spirit, and her enthusiasm for life.
Friends will be received from 1:00-2:00 PM, with a Celebration of the Life & Ministry of Betty to begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 27 at St. John Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County online at https://humanepa.org/donations/memorials-honorariums/ or by calling the Humane League of Lancaster County at 717-393-6551.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com