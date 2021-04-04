Betty Jo Stephenson, 95, of Columbia, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the wife of the late William B. Stephenson, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1993. Born in West Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Seibert Smith.
Betty Jo retired from the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Columbia, now known as Our Lady of the Angels, where she taught school for 35 years. She was active and devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Doehner (Luke), Corinth MS; William B. Stephenson, Jr. (Paula); Southhaven MS; Michael J. Stephenson (Dori), Lancaster; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 0n Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Private burial will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Betty Jo's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Angels, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
