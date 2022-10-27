Betty Jean Richardson, 78, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Century in Akron, PA on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Born in Ellwood City, PA, Betty Jean was a daughter of the late Paul H. and Ruth Isabell Fehl Richardson. She was a longtime Ephrata, PA resident and worshipped at Bethany United Church of Christ.
She was a Clarion University graduate and taught English for 27 years at Manheim Township High School where she also coached Girls Basketball and Track and Field.
Betty Jean was the last of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Slater.
Surviving is a cousin, Donna K. Brown of Waterville, OH and numerous close friends.
Memorial services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 6 p.m.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »