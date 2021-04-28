Betty Jean Martin, 94, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Bowmansville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey B. and Lena Weber Zoll. She was the wife of the late Lester W. Martin who died in April of 2000.
Most recently, she worked as a custodian for the Conestoga Valley School District. She was a member of Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church where she was a past Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by: 4 siblings, Lester married to Dorothy Zoll, Arlene married to Clarence Martin, Evelyn married to Frank Lengyel, Mabel married to Thomas Self; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Anna Mae Redcay, Beatrice Zoll; a brother, John Zoll.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund. Furman's – Leola