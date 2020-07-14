Betty Jean Green, 85, formerly of Euclid Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Warsaw, NC, she was the widow of William Green and the daughter of the late Cory and Helen Folk Mosley.
Betty enjoyed the various jobs she had in her lifetime. She worked for the former RCA, Hamilton Watch Company, Maple Farms Nursing Center as an aide, UDS as a caregiver. She retired from Armstrong World Industries after over 25 years of perfect attendance before she went back to Conestoga View as a Certified Nurses Assistant, where she retired.
She will be remembered for her loving compassion for others. She cared for the late Muriel, daughter of Dee Mauro through UDS and Laurie Colon. She enjoyed her family gatherings and traveling to Myrtle Beach, SC, and going to Atlantic City. She also enjoyed country line dancing and was an animal lover, especially cats. Most of all, she loved to celebrate her birthday on June 26th.
She is survived by four children: Rosalie, wife of Bobby Eberhart, Darryl W. Green, Larsenyer Green, and Shawn T., husband of Dorothy A. Green; four siblings, George, husband of Frankie Ann Folk, Dolores Gray, Carolyn Godfrey and Gregory, husband of Janet Folk, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lessie London.
Family members are invited to Betty's Home Going Service at New Life Christian Fellowship, 1501 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with The Rev. Preston Kay officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to the New Life Christian Fellowship, on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Betty Green may be sent to New Life Christian Fellowship, 1501 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Masks and social distancing will be required.
