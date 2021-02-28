Betty Jean Black, Teacher and Longtime Willow Street Resident

Betty Jean Black, 91, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at her residence in the Willow Valley Retirement Community. She was born in Huntingdon, PA to Dr. John Chester and Zula Grace (Dell) Black in 1929 and was raised in Athens, Bradford County.
After graduating from the Pennsylvania State University, Betty taught in Sayre, PA before moving to Willow Street to begin a long career as an elementary school teacher in the Lancaster School District.
Betty lived a life of grace and selfless service, enriching the lives of her family members, students, neighbors and friends. She enjoyed nature while hiking, drying wildflowers or gathering fruit for prized homemade jams.
She was predeceased by her siblings and is survived by five nephews and one niece as well as six great-nephews and nieces. Betty was member of Calvary Church in Lancaster where a memorial service will be held at a future date. She will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
Betty's family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Valley for their care and compassion during a difficult time.
