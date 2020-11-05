Betty Jane Zink, 90, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, November 3rd, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Amos S. and Almeda R. Lenhard, and the beloved wife of the late Lewis Zink, Sr., who passed in 2005. Betty attended Columbia High School and dedicated her life to being a homemaker.
Betty is survived by her children: Lewis Zink, Jr., husband of Linda (Manheim); Kathy, wife of Gary Kline (Columbia); and Robert Zink, husband of Diane (Mountville). She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her siblings: Nancy Barley; Harold Lenhard, husband of Grace; and Darlene, wife of Roy Kline.
Betty will be laid to rest during a graveside service held at Silver Spring Cemetery on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to the Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com