Betty Jane (Yeoman) Ravert, 82 years of age, passed on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry James Ravert in 2002.
Betty Jane was born August 31, 1937 in Parkesburg, PA to the late Ira and Wilhelmina (Stoner) Yeoman. She grew up in Parkesburg, PA and spent most of her life in Elverson, PA.
Betty Jane leaves her 5 children and their spouses to cherish her loving memory: Betty Ravert married to James McBride, Monica married to Randy Schell, James and Tracy (Degler) Ravert, Scott and Jodi (McCoy) Ravert, and Wendy married to Chris Klink. She was the adored Nana to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and also beloved ‘Aunt Betty' to a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty Jane was devoted to her family and church, attending both St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Morgantown) and St. Mary's Episcopal Church (Elverson) and could always be counted on helping with any need. She was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
A Celebration of Betty Jane's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl PA, 17519. A visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at later date, at Morningside Cemetery, Elverson, PA.
