Betty Jane Weitzel Taylor, 89, of Caernarvon Township passed away on July 24, 2021.
Born in Caernarvon Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Weller) Devine.
Betty was a member of Mount Culmen Evangelical Congregation Church. Her favorite pastime was attending the casinos, cooking apple pies and having her hair combed and styled. She also enjoyed animals and flowers. She was a seamstress for most of her life, working for the former Churchtown Manufacturing for many years.
Betty is survived by her husband: Richard D. Taylor, children: Shirley A. wife of Charles E. Buchanan, Jr. of East Earl, William R. Weitzel husband of Candace Jean of Honey Brook, Joanne (Weitzel) Ansel of Akron, and three stepchildren. Also surviving are grandchildren: Charles "Chuck" E. Buchanan III, Stacey L. DeHaven, Scott Guzman, Chasity L. Weitzel, several step grandchildren, great-grandchildren: Breanne N. Henry, Nathan C. Buchanan and several step great-grandchildren. Her sister; Shirley Myers is also surviving.
In addition to her parents; she is predeceased by her first husband; Euron "Abe" H. Weitzel, who passed away in 1962, her brother; Paul Devine and one step daughter.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty's neighbors for their help in her care and the wonderful nurses from Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. Mark's Church Cemetery in Honey Brook, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.groffeckenroth.com.