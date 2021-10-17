Betty Jane Townsley, 97, of Lancaster, formerly of York County, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Homestead Village. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine Stillinger Holtzinger. After her mother's death, her father married Dorothy Sipe and it was then that Betty grew to have six brothers and sisters. She was Valedictorian of her 1941 graduating class from Hellam High School. As a young girl, she loved swimming in the Susquehanna River and dancing at the Accomac Inn. She loved being one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a member of the Yorkana Congregation. She spent most of her life teaching people about the Bible. In the early years of being a wife and mother, she sold baked goods around the neighborhood and at market. You name it and she baked it. One of the all-time favorites of her customers were her sticky buns. Later in life she had her own cleaning business, (SunBrite Cleaning) and worked into her 80's cleaning homes and businesses. She enjoyed camping, farming, raising goats, playing games and making funny faces.
She is survived by six children: Carol Lawton; Patricia Shunk; Charles Townsley, Jr.; John Townsley; Linda Grove and Joseph Townsley. Eight grandchildren: Chris and Andrew Norris; Byron and Emily Loughran; Eric and Aaron Townsley; Olyssa Troop and Alexa Townsley. Seven great-grandchildren. One brother: Harold Holtzinger. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Cathy Norris. One brother: Charles Holtzinger. Four sisters: Gloria Wise; Delma Winand; Anna Sloat and Rosanna Fry.
In her later years, she suffered a stroke and took up residence at Homestead Village and they became part of her extended family. Her family cannot thank the nurses, caregivers and doctor enough for all they have done for Betty.
Betty was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend who will be missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021 AT 3:00 P.M. For tie-in information, please contact the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
