Betty Jane Snyder, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at ManorCare Nursing Home. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she was the daughter of the late David H. and Mary (Trimble) Martin. Betty Jane was the loving wife of the late Raymond E. Snyder, Sr., and together they shared 50 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2001.
Throughout her life, Betty always had a great love for babies and children, and for more than 35 years she operated a day care center in her home. Following her retirement in 1997, she began volunteering her time, wherever she was needed, at Lancashire Hall. Betty was totally devoted to her family, which included all of the children she helped raise over the years. She was patient and kind and truly loved being "Nanny". She had a passion for cooking, a green thumb for gardening and was an avid animal lover, especially dogs and cats. She will be missed by all, including her beloved Shih Tzu, Mitzi.
Betty Jane is survived by her children, Raymond E. Snyder, Jr. and Larry J. Snyder, both of Lancaster, and Patricia Ann Nice and her husband Brian, of Lititz. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Ashleen Louise, wife of Brian Weaver, Kathleen Anne, wife of Derek Tankesley, Brian Kerry Nice Jr., his girlfriend, Amanda Eck, and Sean Patrick Nice; 4 great-grandchildren, Brian, Nason, Krystal and Danika; her sister, Lois Campbell and her husband Larry; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty Jane was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Rowen, and her brothers, Bud and Robert Martin.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services which will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Contributions in Betty Jane's memory may be offered to the World Wildlife Fund at gifts.worldwildlife.org
