Betty Jane Shreffler, formerly of Chalfont, PA, passed away peacefully on November 8, after a long convalescence at Moravian Manor. Born October 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Fanny Burkholder of Bainbridge, PA.
Betty enjoyed gardening and had an extensive flower and vegetable garden at her home in Willow Grove, where she lived for over 30 years. She was an accomplished cook and baker, an active member of Willow Grove United Methodist Church, and a devoted wife and mother. She continued to be an active church member when she moved to Chalfont and joined the Doylestown UMC.
Betty is survived by her children, Karen Rummel (Robert} of Utitz and Arthur (Betty) of Perkasie; grandchildren, Hillary Radbill (Justin) of Downingtown, and AJ Shreffler of Denver, CO; a great-granddaughter, Savannah Radbill; sisters Helen Libhart of Mount Joy, Arlene Walter (Harold) of Lancaster, Lois Fink of Elizabethtown, and a brother, Benjamin Burkholder (Bonnie} of Bainbridge.
Her husband, Arthur, passed away in 2009.
A celebration of life service will be held at Moravian Manor chapel at 11:00 on November 22. Calling hour is at 10:00.
Grateful thanks to the caregivers at Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice for their skillful and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabeth.