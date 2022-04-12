Betty Jane Myers, 92, of Pequea and formerly of Peach Bottom, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster to the late Ella Millhouse, she was the loving wife of Robert N. Myers, sharing 58 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2007.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, Betty worked at the former Armstrong Cork Company. She also helped her husband on the family farm and later in life worked as a realtor for Century 21. She enjoyed trips to the family camp in Clinton County, visits to Virginia, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Colemanville United Methodist Church.
Betty is survived by sons, Larry (Linda) of Peach Bottom; Kevin (Joan) of Essex Junction, VT; and a daughter, Sharon Myers of Weyer's Cave, VA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Campbell of Willow Street and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Rudenos in 2018.
A Celebration of Betty's life will take place at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to Colemanville United Methodist Church at the above address. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com